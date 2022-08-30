



Search teams from both the Guardia Civil and Salvamento Marítimo have concentrated their efforts on the waters of Torrevieja on Tuesday, in the hope of recovering more bodies from the unfolding nautical tragedy in the Mediterranean.

Between Sunday and Monday, the bodies of four victims, including children, were located at Pilar de la Horadada and Torrevieja, and another three on the beaches of La Manga, believed to be part of a group of sixteen who were thrown from their small boat whilst trying to cross the Mediterranean into Spain.

See More: Multiple bodies found in the sea

A drifting boat was rescued on Saturday in Xàbia with a single survivor, who has reported the events to the Guardia Civil.

This young man was rescued by the Maritime Rescue helicopter from a fibre boat, six metres long, without an engine, which was drifting 30 nautical miles from Cabo de la Nao, in Xàbia.

An investigation is underway to determine the facts and confirm if the bodies located so far are from the stricken boat, whilst the search continues to try to locate the rest of the missing passengers.