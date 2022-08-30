



Torrevieja will host a macro party to celebrate the end of summer on 17 September at the Parque Antonio Soria, the same location which hosted the Brilla Torrevieja event earlier in the season.

So far, Luis Domínguez Quevedo, better known as Quevedo, a Spanish rapper based in the Canary Islands, has been confirmed as appearing at the event, with other performers to be announced soon.

Tickets are already on sale, even though we don´t yet know who for, for what the organisers are billing as a day for history. Even the Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has got involved in the promotion, showing off his acting skills on a video on Facebook.