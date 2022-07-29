



CD Montesinos have signed former Orihuela B/Cox, and Popular Orihuela Deportiva defender Jesus ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Jesus, who played at Popular Orihuela Costa last season, is the first signing by Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Monte.

Los Montesinos female football team shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against San Miguel de Salinas.

Meanwhile Dario Alcaraz Hernandez ‘Chispas’ has signed a new contract at Racing San Miguel ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Utility player Chispas, who joined Racing last season from Catral, was formerly at Guardamar Soccer, Horadada, Benferri, home town club Rafal and Redován.

“This season we are going to see a great version of Chispas’s football,” said RSM Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club president, Chema Valero.