CD Montesinos have signed former Orihuela B/Cox, and Popular Orihuela Deportiva defender Jesus ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Jesus, who played at Popular Orihuela Costa last season, is the first signing by Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Monte.

Los Montesinos female football team shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against San Miguel de Salinas.

Meanwhile Dario Alcaraz Hernandez ‘Chispas’ has signed a new contract at Racing San Miguel ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Utility player Chispas, who joined Racing last season from Catral,

Utility player Chispas, who joined Racing last season from Catral, was formerly at Guardamar Soccer, Horadada, Benferri, home town club Rafal and Redován.

“This season we are going to see a great version of Chispas’s football,” said RSM Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club president, Chema Valero.

