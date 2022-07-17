



Quote: ‘Fans, including children, marched out of ground and denied chance to speak to manager and players, despite a request by Pompey boss Danny Cowley’

Criticism has been pointed at Pinatar Arena match stewards security by Portsmouth fans in the pre-season friendly against Qatar SC.

Post-match ‘incidents’ were witnessed by Pompey manager Danny Cowley following 200 supporters arriving in Murcia to watch the Blues at the club’s San Pedro del Pinatar training camp.

Fans who travelled over 1,000 miles were able to watch a training session, ahead of the friendly against Qatar SC.

As temperatures hit 34 degrees, Pompey fan Paul Glanville, who lives in Los Montesinos, told The Leader: “Sun cream was taken off a fan and water taken into the ground was also confiscated. I was told the sun lotion costing €12 wasn’t returned.”

Flag ropes were also taken away by stewards, along with Pompey’s famous fan John Westwood’s Bell and Bugle.

It is also alleged fans, including children, were marched out of the ground and denied the chance to speak to the manager and players, despite a request to do so by Pompey boss Cowley.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their anger. Ryan Lewis tweeted: ‘Took our bottles of water off, and the minute any kids went to speak to a player who was up for a chat they were on us’.

Paul Woodley tweeted: ‘Security was over the top. Treatment was unfair.

‘My son, sunflower lanyard and all, being pushed back just because he wanted a couple of autographs and pictures with players from his first trip abroad to see Pompey when the Manager had encouraged it? Poor show from them.’

@RegularTory commented on Twitter: ‘My 20 year old daughter wasn’t allowed a small suncream in case she used it as a weapon. Unbelievable #pompey.’

On @officialfournil content creator, Tom Chappell, tweeted: ‘Don’t forget afterwards when Danny asked the fans to stay after and cheer the boys on for the cool down the security were keen on getting everyone out.’

‘Danny himself protested how far fans had come to watch us play but the Spanish guys were having none of it.’

Witnessing the events was The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who tweeted: ‘Disappointing to hear of the treatment towards some #Pompey fans today by staff at the Pinatar Arena.

‘Confiscating suntan lotions, ropes to hang up flags and also John Westwood’s bell and bugle. No doubt other stories too. Poor.’

Despite the issues, Paul who has supported Pompey for decades, told The Leader: “It was a good day out with Pompey winning.

“It was nice to see old faces – the team done well playing in those hot temperatures.”