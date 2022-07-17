Family robbed in Quesada – within hours of arriving from Alicante-Elche airport





A family were robbed in Quesada – within hours of arriving at their property – having travelled from Alicante-Elche airport.

“We arrived at our villa last night (July 15) and our patio doors were forced open at approximately 4am,” victim Dan Ashwell told The Leader.

“The robbers helped themselves to our possessions, mainly cash and a beige Nike rucksack.

“They took a rucksack, some new clothes with labels still on for my son, and approximately €200,” said Dan.

“They left the wallets, credit cards and passports spread round our pool, along with my wife’s clothes and Ipads, etc., said Dan.

“We have a holiday Villa in Quesada – and are currently just over for four days,” said Dan.

Despite trying to inform the police, via telephone, Dan said: “We have called three numbers and there was no reply on any. Also, we couldn’t leave a message.”

It appears that the unscrupulous thieves followed the family from Alicante and carried out the robbery once they had gone to be in the early hours of the morning.

Dan added: “If anyone sees items laying around Plaza La Fiesta in Quesada, please let us know.”

Caption: Robbery victim Dan Ashwell.