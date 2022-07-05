



RSM/Perla Investments S.L

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 Racing San Miguel CF and Perla Investments S.L have reached an agreement to extend the sponsorship for the 2022-2023 season.

“With this sponsorship, our goal is to support Racing San Miguel and, in general, San Miguel society.

“We invest so that the children of the quarry can have quality sports training and can count on better services every time”, said Perla Investments S.L. representative, Hans Birgisson (main image).

RSM president Chema Valero said: “We welcome Perla Investments and thank them for their enormous commitment to the entity’s social work.”