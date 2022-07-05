Football Focus
  • RSM/Perla Investments S.L

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 Racing San Miguel CF and Perla Investments S.L have reached an agreement to extend the sponsorship for the 2022-2023 season.

“With this sponsorship, our goal is to support Racing San Miguel and, in general, San Miguel society.

Racing San Miguel first-year Alevín finished third in the championship in La Murada.

“We invest so that the children of the quarry can have quality sports training and can count on better services every time”, said Perla Investments S.L. representative, Hans Birgisson (main image).

RSM president Chema Valero said: “We welcome Perla Investments and thank them for their enormous commitment to the entity’s social work.”

Club Deportivo Murada winger Alexander Lizon has extended his contract for the 2022-23 season.
Victor has re-signed a new contract with Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 CD Montesinos for the 2022-23 campaign.
Daniel Hagenaars Aniorte ‘Cane’ has agreed new terms to remain at Racing San Miguel for the 2022-23 season.
