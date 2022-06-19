



Torrevieja Ladies have made history this year, becoming champions of the Valencian Community in two categories, Veterans +30 and +40.

Last month they also won the +40 final in Valencia, 3-2, and on Sunday June 12, they were victorious in the +30 final in Elche.

After winning all their matches, the first at home against CCampo Elche, the others played away from home, against CT Petrer, CT Valencia, they beat CC Elche, by 3 to 1, without the need to play the doubles.

The team consisted of the captain Elena Ivanova, Natalie Groendjink, Amaparo Cos, Cora Berna, Caroline Hodd, Claudia Lo Re, Asunción Martínez and Gemma María García.

In the +55 Regional Championship played last Sunday at the CT Gandía facilities, the Veterans +55 team, led by Antonio Tafalla, was proclaimed champions of the second regional division, after winning 1-4.

Following three brilliant victories in the group phase, against CT from Elda, Orcelis and Monover, the team from Torrevieja eliminated CT Buenavista at home and CT Alzira, also away, in the quarterfinals and semi-finals, before beating Gandia in the final.

The players making up the squad were Antonio Riera, Pablo Serna, Paco Amaro, Roman Rostagno, Pierre Mendez, José Luis Moreno, Ivan Georgiev, Joaquín Cánovas, Luis Álvarez and Dimitri Steksov.