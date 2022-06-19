



Whether you are living or visiting the Orihuela Costa, undoubtedly you have noticed the incredible amount of trash, both in and out of the bins. As a contribution to the community, Rotary Punta Prima International will be picking up litter along the 332, at 10:00 AM, Sunday June 26th.

We will meet by the Burger King and work south. Come for as long as you can. Depending on the weather, we may only be an hour. Everyone is welcome and all help appreciated. Bring your gloves, other equipment supplied.

For more information email or call:

Valerie vlpeachey@gmail.com mobile: +34 643 713 979

Christine – chris.berardi@icloud.com mobile: +34 693 523 905

https://www.facebook.com/RotaryPuntaPrimaInternational