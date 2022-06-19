



Following the successful auction of “The Power and the Glory” artwork, by Chelsea Campbell, at the O.W.S. darts league presentation, Danny’s Bar team captain Bob Smith, finally took possession of the iconic work from league chairman Paul Durrant.

The funds raised, a princely sum of 300 euro and have been donated to the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion and it’s Poppy Appeal.

Bob, a former serving soldier for 35 years, seeing active service in the Falklands, Northern Ireland, the Gulf, Belize and Kenya, now leads a more sedate life playing golf and darts, but he is still very much involved in fund raising for the R.B.L. Forthcoming golf events, raising much needed funds for the Legion and for The On Course Foundation, are still very much part of his social activities.

The One Way Services darts league resumes in September. Any team wishing to participate in the popular Thursday league should express their interest prior to the A.G.M. in mid August, to simonedelacy@hotmail.co.uk

The photo shows Bob Smith receiving the artwork from OWS League Chairman, Paul Durrant. The sum of 300 euro was presented to Orihuela Costa RBL Chairman Kevin Reardon directly after the handover.