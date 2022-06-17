



By Andrew Atkinson

Meditate and Perfect Power landed the opening two races on day 4 of Royal Ascot on Friday to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 15-1 double!

Aidan O’Brien trained Meditate (5-2) from 11-4 turned over 2-1 favourite Mawj in the Group 3 Albany Stakes over six furlongs under Ryan Moore, gaining a 1 3/4 lengths victory.

“She did everything beautifully – I didn’t expect to be in front so early,” said Moore, who lead from pillar to post.

“It was straightforward and the filly is class and she can carry on going forward from that,” said Moore after riding his fourth winner of the meeting.

Richard Fahey trained Perfect Power (7-2jf) – fromthehorsesmouth.info eighth winner of the meeting – won the 6 furlongs Group 1, 20 runners Commonwealth Cup, beating Flaming Rib (14-1) by 1 1/4 lengths; Flotus (40-1) 3rd, and Cadamosto (40-1) 4th.

“When you’ve got a fancied horse you always want to be up there at the front,” said Fahey.

“It’s fantastic when you’ve got a lot of belief in the horse,” said an emotional Fahey.

Winning jockey Christophe Soumillon said: “It was great. The track was a bit fast for him and I had 2 lengths to make up.

“Richard is a top trainer and the horse is a top sprinter. A great horse – and a big heart.”

