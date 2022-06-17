



The Local Police in Santa Pola have arrested an individual after driving recklessly and putting the lives of others in danger.

The driver was arrested in the Gran Alacant urbanisation after he was observed driving around roundabouts in the opposite direction, and at high speed, then colliding with other vehicles.

Upon apprehending the vehicle, the individual attacked the police officers, who immediately called for back-up, ultimately successfully arresting the suspect avoiding creating a greater risk than the one they were trying to avoid.

The police also recognised the assistance from members of the public in securing the arrest.