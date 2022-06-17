



Meditate 5-2, Spirit Power 7-2, Inspiral 15-8 fromthehorsesmouth.info 45-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori proved his doubters wrong with a scintillating display on John and Thady Gosden trained Inspiral – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – when landing the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

“What else can go wrong? I was thinking ‘here we go again’. I took a chance on the inside – she’s got an engine – and she got me out of trouble,” said Dettori.

Dettori faced criticism at Royal Ascot 2022, after losing on Stradivarious on Thursday in the G1 Gold Cup, finishing third behind winner Kyprios and Mojo Star.

Dettori waited on Stradivarious (boxed in), looking for room, not managing to get a clear run, angling out in the final furlong staying on well.

Dettori also flopped on 2-5f Reach For The Moon in the G3 Hampton Court Stakes, when beaten 1 3/4 lengths by Claymore (14-1).

“It’s been a tough week! You have to think out of the box – and pull yourself together,” said world class jockey Dettori.

“She’s very special (Inspiral). We’re on the board now and can relax at bit,” said a relieved Dettori, riding his first winner of the week.

Inspiral drifted to 7-2, before being backed in to 15-8 to remain undefeated in five career outings, gaining an impressive 4 3/4 lengths win ahead of Spendarella (9-1), with Discoveries (11-1) a short head behind, third.

Meditate (5-2), Spirit Power (7-2) and Inspiral (15-8) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 45-1 treble. A Patent bet returned £94.91.

