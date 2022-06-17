



By Andrew Atkinson

Heredia (7-2f) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 202-1 four-horse accumulator at Royal Ascot on Friday, when landing the 28 runners Sandringham Stakes.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Heredia faced a Stewards enquiry, after veering slightly towards second Zanbaq (11-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info approaching the line.

“I hit the front and went for that gap – I don’t think it’ll be taken away,” said Heredia jockey Sean Levy, before facing the Stewards.

“I tried to keep her straight. I couldn’t have done anything,” said Levy speaking in the Stewards Room.

Hannon said: “She’s a very good filly. I thought our best chance coming here. She’s repaid us in spades.”

The places were unaltered, following the Stewards enquiry.

Meditate (5-2), Perfect Power (7-2), Inspiral (15-8), and

Heredia (7-2) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 202-1 accumulator. A Yankee bet returned £511.11.

