



Smiling comes naturally, and for a lot of people, they won’t even give it a second thought. However, for others, the appearance or feeling of their smile can be a source of insecurity for many different reasons. Maybe you hate the way you smile in every picture you see, or maybe you have certain issues with your teeth that you don’t want others to see.

Whatever your reasons for wanting to improve your smile, here are five tips on how to do so.

Don’t Think About It

It’s easier said than done, but your natural smile or laugh is beautiful just the way it is. The fact that you’re actually laughing, having a great time, and feeling positive is all that matters, so you shouldn’t worry about how your smile looks when you do so or how your teeth look if you laugh. Try your best not to focus on it and let your natural smile come out, just the way it is.

Avoid Food and Drinks That Stain

Even despite your best efforts of keeping on top of your cleaning and dental hygiene, there are still plenty of foods and drinks which can compromise that – and the trouble is, they’re actually very common ones you’ll probably enjoy on a daily basis, such as coffee.

It’s a good idea to try and avoid as many food and drinks which stain as possible if you’re looking to keep your teeth whiter than white.

The most common culprits for staining can be:

Red wine

Coffee

Tea

Curry

Balsamic vinegar

Tomato-based sauces

If you don’t want to limit yourself to your favorite items too much, try to use a straw where possible, and make sure to clean your teeth or swill your mouth out as soon as possible after having any of these.

Practice Good Oral Hygiene

The best way to have more confidence with your smile, of course, is to make sure you’re doing everything you can to care for your teeth, gums, and the condition of your mouth. Make sure that you’re brushing at least twice a day, flossing at least once a day, and using mouthwash once a day as good practice for a routine cleaning. You should also make regular checkup appointments, like with an Asheville dentist, so that you can receive the best tips for how to better look after your teeth.

Practice to Build Your Confidence

If you’re still struggling to feel comfortable with your smile, then there’s no harm in trying to practice smiling in a mirror. This is a great idea if you’re looking to improve your smile for photos and you want to try to perfect a certain smile. Try different ways that make you feel comfortable, and which feel natural, whether that’s smiling with your teeth showing or lips closed.

Consider Straightening Treatment if Needed

If your insecurities lie with misshapen teeth, whether that’s one tooth or all of them, then alignment is always possible, whether it’s braces or any other straightening treatment. If this is a route you’d like to go down, be sure to mention it to your dentist and speak to a professional about your options.