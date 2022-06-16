



The general director of Tourism in the Valencia region, Herick Campos, visited the CdT tourism centre in Torrevieja this week, to see how the participants in the training program aimed at Ukrainian refugees is progressing.

Campos said that “92 people from Ukraine have already taken part in the courses that have been taught at the CdT in Torrevieja” and explained that “we are going to start shortly with new courses in Torrevieja in which another 80 refugees from Ukraine will be able to participate”.

“This will mean that 175 refugees will be able to have complementary training at the CdT Torrevieja”, said Campos, who added that the objective of these courses is “to facilitate labour integration for the duration of the stay of the Ukrainian refugees among us”.

It is a training plan that seeks to provide Ukrainian citizens residing in the Valencian Community with the minimum professional training to take on jobs in the tourism sector, in addition to ensuring the best possible integration.

It should be noted that the courses are taught in the Ukrainian language with material in their mother tongue, they are free, face-to-face and are organised in those CdT centres around the region where there is a minimum number of necessary students.

Campos highlighted that from the Generalitat “we work to promote the best tourism training through our CdT, from where we open a wide range of training. In addition, these centres are also a space for innovation and meeting for everyone employed in the tourism sector”.