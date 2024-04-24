



The Ministry of Education, Universities and Employment has published the admission and registration calendar for courses supported with public funds for basic, intermediate and higher-level Vocational Training (Formació Professional or FP), specialisation courses, and basic qualification training programs, for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The submission of applications for basic FP, intermediate or higher degree and specialisation courses will be from May 24 to June 3. In the case of second-chance basic FP (basic degree aimed at beneficiaries of the Youth Employment Plan), applications will be made from July 15 to 19, and for basic qualification training programs from 4 to 10 of July.

For its part, the provisional admission lists will be published on July 5 for basic FP; July 9 for intermediate or higher grade; July 17 for specialisation courses and basic qualification training programs; and July 23 for second chance basic FP.

After submission of claims on the provisional lists, the final lists will be published on July 12 for Basic FP; July 23 for intermediate or higher grade; July 25 for specialisation courses; July 26 for second chance basic FP; and July 24 for basic qualification training programs.

The enrolment process will then begin with the following dates: July 15 to 18 for basic FP; July 24-30 for intermediate or higher (July 23-29 for online registration); from September 4 to 9 for specialisation courses; from July 29 to 30 for second-chance basic FP; and July 25 to July 30 for basic qualification training programs.

From the general direction of Professional Training, a training session has been carried out at the Education Inspectorate and a follow-up dialogue will be maintained with the entire educational community. To this end, guidance will be provided for students and instructions will be sent to teaching centres regarding the admission procedure, which will appear on the website of the Ministry’s General Directorate and admissions.