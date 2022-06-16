



The Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport has published in the ‘Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana’ (DOGV) the school calendar for the next academic year 2022-2023, thus confirming that schools will return after the summer on Monday 12 September, which will be the first day of class for students in Infant, Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate and Vocational Education, both in Basic Vocational Training (FPB) and in intermediate and higher degree qualifications.

For the first time, the classes of Infant, Primary, ESO, Baccalaureate, FP and also those of the official schools of languages ​​(EOI) will finish all at the same time. Thus, the last day of class for the next academic year 2022-2023 will be Wednesday 21 June. Likewise, the students of the training programs of basic qualification (PFQB) and the one of FPB of second opportunity will also finish the classes on June 21.

The Ministry publishes this calendar after listening to the whole educational community in the various negotiating tables with the teachers’ unions, the employers of the concerted education, the families and the students.

In the case of both the PFQBs and the second-chance FPBs, classes for the 2022-2023 academic year will begin on Wednesday 14 September.

In Adult Education (FPA), the course will begin on Monday, September 19, and end on Friday, June 16.

In music and dance arts education, elementary and professional; professional teaching of fine arts and design, and special sports instruction, classes will begin on Wednesday, September 21 and end on Friday, June 16.

Holidays

The Christmas holidays for teachers and students are set from Friday 23 December to Friday 6 January, both days included, and Easter, from Thursday 6 to Monday 17 April, also both included.

The next academic year 2022-2023 will have the following regional holidays: Wednesday 12 October, Tuesday 1 November, Tuesday 6 and Thursday 8 December, and also Monday 1 May.

It should be borne in mind that this is the common school calendar for the whole territory in the region, from which each city council establishes three local non-school days, as well as local holidays, in case any of the two days that belong to each municipality is held on a school day.

Therefore, now the school calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year has been published in the DOGV, the municipal school councils (CEM), which are the highest participation body of the educational community of a municipality, or the town councils, with regard to small towns that do not have CEM, will finish defining the calendar with the local holidays and non-school days in each town or city.

In addition, the CEMs can request a fourth non-school day of a recoverable nature, but in the latter case it is a modification of the school calendar that must be authorised by the General Directorate of Schools. This recoverable day of classes, if requested, is usually established by extending the end of the course by one more day or by shortening the Easter holidays by one day.