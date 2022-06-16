



One of the emergency management additions brought in to Torrevieja Hospital by the Ministry of Health has barely lasted two weeks in the post. The new coordinator of the service has left office, sources from the management of the health department have confirmed.

Reports say that the person in question “has decided to develop other personal training projects not linked to the hospital”.

One other departure is an emergency doctor with the most experience in the service, almost fifteen years. José Peris left the service a few days ago, exhausted from a situation for which he saw no solution.