



Mojácar Mayor Rosa María Cano has inaugurated the Mojácar Playa Aquapark Hotel, belonging to the Rossel family’s prestigious hotel chain.

The Mayor, along with the owner, José María Rossell, unveiled a plaque commemorating this important day for tourism in the locality and in the province. The act culminated with a grand celebration attended by many of the province’s leading figures.

Taking the floor, José María Rossell, Provincial Tourism Deputy, Fernando Giménez, Secretary General of Tourism, Manuel Muñoz, and the Mayor of Mojácar, who brought the event to a close.

Rosa María Cano highlighted the ideal location of the Mojácar Playa Aquapark Hotel: Beaches with Blue Flags, the seafront promenade, and one of Almería province’s prettiest walks, the Macenas-La Mena path.

She welcomed the Senator Hotels & Resorts chain, which is one of Almería’s most prestigious, and thanked them for backing Mojácar, with the certainty the hotel will become a national reference point and be a great success.

The Mojácar Mayor also pointed to the offers that tourists staying in the hotel can find, with the Local Council’s backing of culture, sport, free time and leisure, as well as the new infrastructure that, thanks to the Junta de Andalucía, are nearly a reality: a new health centre, the central bus terminal and the coastal bypass, among others, thanking Juan Manuel Moreno and his team for supporting the municipality, without whose intervention it would not have been possible.

All this which Mojácar offers is on top of being one of the Prettiest Villages in Spain and the quality of the services which the locality offers in general and its line of work to have a sustainable, environmentally friendly municipality.

The new journey of the four-star Mojácar Playa Aquapark Hotel began in 2019 when the hotel chain wanted to reform the previous hotel, know previously known as Suites Puerto Marina, although the pandemic paralysed the plans for a while.

Today it is a luxury hotel with an impressive waterpark, made up of three slides more than 10 metres high and a splash zone. The little ones have slides adapted to children.

It has 190 luxuriously reformed rooms, a gymnasium, a buffet restaurant, café and theatre bar.