RACING San Miguel celebrated the joy of remaining in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 after taking a point against Pinoso, and the defeat of Albatera against Algueña.

“The mathematical numbers went in our favour and our 1st Regional G9 status was confirmed,” said a club spokesperson.

“We enjoyed the moment, and acknowledge the support of all who have joined us, in an extremely complex season,” added the spokesperson.

Coach Dani Pérez Williscroft departed the club in January after handing in his resignation after three seasons in charge.

“The value of effort of the players, coaches and staff of the club have been part of the project throughout the season.

“Undertaken to defend the name of San Miguel, to try to give joy to everyone who wears the colours, and the players of our youth who have had increasing opportunities.

“Those are our goals and we will work tooth and nail for them next season,” said the spokesperson.

Caption: Racing San Miguel celebrate remaining in Valencia 1st Regional G9.