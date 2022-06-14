



Mojácar has officially received its six Blue Flags, which were presented to the Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, the Tourism Councillor, Emmanuel Agüero, and the Deputy Councillor to the Presidency, Francisco García Cerdá, by the Secretary General for Tourism, Manuel Muñoz, and the Tourism, Justice and Local Administration Delegate, José Luis Delgado Valdivia.

The official presentation was held in the Town Hall Meeting Room. The Mayor thanked the regional ministry officials for their visit and commented that she was “very pleased” about obtaining the six Blue Flags, “the result of the intense work carried out, not only on the quality of the beaches, but also in that Mojácar continues to be a benchmark in the province, synonymous with quality and good work.”

The Secretary General for Tourism gave his congratulations for the work carried out: “it is very difficult to gain a Blue Flag, and here you have gained six”, highlighting the quality of the work, services and infrastructure, and everything that entails in order for this European organisation to have fixed on Mojácar, Blue Flags covering nearly the whole of the municipality’s coastline.

Tourism Delegate, José Luis Delgado Valdivia, also congratulated the municipality for its efforts, emphasizing that “while work is often carried out hand-in-hand with the Junta de Andalucía and the Delegation, it the daily work and effort in the municipality that achieves the success.”

Next week the six Blue Flags obtained once again for the 2022 tourist season will flutter on the El Cantal, El Descargador, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Piedra Villazar, Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas beaches.

The Blue Flags are awarded by the European Foundation for Environmental Education to the beaches and ports which meet the strictest criteria in regard to water quality, environmental management, safety and services, as well as information and environmental education.

Also taken into account by the awarding organisation are accessibility for persons with reduced mobility, the existence of health care, lifesaving and maritime surveillance.