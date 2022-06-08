



The University Hospital of Torrevieja has launched a “telepharmacy” program for the pharmacotherapeutic follow-up of patients and the delivery of medication at home.

The initiative aims to promote remote pharmaceutical care through the use of information and communication technologies, in order to improve the effectiveness and safety of treatment. This is a complementary initiative to face-to-face care.

Another objective is to bring medication for hospital use closer to the patient’s home, as long as you meet the inclusion criteria defined to form part of the programme, which involves the constant monitoring and evaluation of the hospital pharmacist, establishing communication channels that allow the training and transmission of truthful and rigorous information by patients and their families.

In this way, patients avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital, waiting times are reduced and professionals can carry out continuous monitoring to increase patient safety and improve clinical results.

“This program promotes the humanisation of our health care model, improves the accessibility of health professionals and reduces dependency on the hospital, promoting autonomy, responsibility and patient participation in decision-making,” says Aurelio Cabello, Head of the Pharmacy Service of the University Hospital of Torrevieja.

To access the program, patients and/or their responsible caregivers must request it at the hospital pharmacy, in order to assess their adherence to the program. In some cases, both the pharmacist and his doctor may offer the patient the possibility of being part of the program if deemed appropriate.