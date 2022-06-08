



The Department of Equality in Crevillente town hall, with the collaboration of the LGTB Crevillente association, has organised a program of activities for June, LGBTI pride month that culminates on June 28 with the International LGTBI Pride Day, the day on which a manifesto will be read at the town hall.

Among the activities there are talks, information points, film forums, and an award ceremony for Crevillente in Colours Contest.

The Councillor in charge of the department, Ana Vanesa Mas, has pointed out that “Crevillente is a municipality that does not tolerate discrimination and that accepts all people, whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity. That is why it is important that in LGTBI Pride month the municipality supports the group in its demands. Whatever you are, Crevillente loves you”.

On June 10 and 17, a “Rainbow” point will be set up in the mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the entrance of the Friday market, a table where information and resources will be given to people who want it.

Different events will be held at the Center Jove: on June 13, the awards ceremony for the drawing contest on families and diversity, accompanied by a magic show, while on Saturday, June 18, an “escape room” will take place throughout the day, themed around issues of diversity and in which adults and children over 10 years of age can participate with the authorisation of a parent or legal guardian.

The headquarters of the LGTB Crevillente association will also be the space for different events. On June 11 there will be a meditation workshop, on June 17 a film forum and on June 30, to close the LGTBI Pride month, a talk on LGTBI activism.