



After last week’s victories in the Infantil championship, this week on the courts of the David Ferrer academy in La Nucia, Charo won yet another the title, this time in the under-16 category, defeating Carla Verdu 6-0, 6-1.in the final

With this result she also qualified for the Spanish championship.

There was also success for the female junior team in the Xpress Tennis Cup Masters at the Spanish tennis club of Valencia.

After their victory a few weeks ago in the Alicante phase that was played at the Equelite Juan Carlos Ferrero de Villena academy, Torrevieja qualified for the finals in Valencia where the champion and runner-up teams from the previous phases met.

After winning all their matches in the first three rounds,the grand final was against CD Solmar where our Torrevieja girls won 7-0