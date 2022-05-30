



Miguel Ángel Martínez Pozo, Doctor of Humanities and Social Sciences, Blas Infante Memorial Prize 2020, has presented in Mojácar the third edition of his book “Andalucía, Land of Moors and Christians”.

As a prelude to the now imminent start of the Mojácar Moors and Christians Festivities, many local residents gathered at the locality’s Multi-Uses Centre to enjoy the talk given by Doctor Martínez.

The presentation was made by Juan Montoya, representative of the Almosaquer Mojácar Moors and Christians Association. In his speech Montoya recalled the first meeting with the writer Miguel Ángel Martínez Pozo two years ago in Granada, where they took the decision that he had to come to Mojácar, although this visit was delayed for two years.

At this first meeting, along with other Andalucian Moors and Christians associations, there was an exchange of opinions, different ways of organising the festivities. Finding out about the reality of these kinds of celebrations and even contemplating the creation of a grand Andalucian association which would encompass us all and which would make possible the expansion of the development of each festivity.

The talk, supported with videos and photographs of great beauty, showed how throughout history in the lands of Andalucia Muslims, Jews and Christians lived together and shaped what is today the Andalucian people, their culture and the Andalucian traditions.

A process of osmosis and exchange between all the civilizations that settled in this land, after which time and a process of sedimentation, shapes our customs with a clear imprint of Al-Andalus and of the Jews and Muslims who converted to Catholicism of which we are not aware.

The Mayor of Mojácar, Rosa María Cano attended the talk, accompanied by members of her government team, who enjoyed the book presentation and the interesting overview of the history of Andalucía throughout the centuries.

After two years of waiting, the Mojácar Moors and Christians festivities will get underway on 10th June and continue until Sunday 12th June, with the Grand Gala Procession as the grand finale, the most spectacular event of this celebration, when hundreds of people go through the village in their finest costumes.