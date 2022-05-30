



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, sent a letter last week to the new Minister of Health in the Valencian Community, Miguel Mínguez, in which he congratulated him on his recent appointment.

The mayor confirmed to the new minister that, prior to her resignation two weeks ago, he had urged his predecessor, Ana Barceló, to visit the Torrevieja Hospital to learn about the reality of the service in situ, following the announcements made by the College of Physicians and the Health Workers Committee.

In his letter, Eduardo Dolón told him of the great concern that exists due to the delicate situation that the Torrevieja Health Area is going through, especially with the imminent arrival of the summer season, in which the population figures will triple.

He said that we could face a real disaster if the situation does not dramatically improve.

The mayor requested the meeting, either in Valencia or Torrevieja, to deal with “this worrying situation with the urgency that the issue requires.”

The new minister, Miguel Mínguez, is completely independent, as he is not a member of the PSPV. He is a doctor by profession, having worked in several public hospitals in the Valencian Community, so his management will have a marked technical profile and will contrast with the more political profile of his predecessor.

Mínguez is a full professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valencia, the main researcher at the Incliva Health Research Institute, and head of service at the Hospital Clínico de València.