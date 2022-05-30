Masonic Provincial Garden party





Recently, the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia held the second Provincial Garden party, which I am sure will now become an annual event. Last year was a little difficult as we were still suffering the lockdown events of Covid but we still managed to tempt over fifty Freemasons and their guests to come along to what was a very special event. This year there were no such restrictions, other than those of common sense, and we met with over one hundred local Freemasons and their guests.

The idea of the garden party is that all bring their own food and share, usually with their friends, on the same table. Drinks are bought from the hosts, Los Arcos restaurant in Pedreguer. These are provided at very reasonable rates. This seems to work well. Entertainment is provided, this year by local group ‘Match,’ who gave a very spirited tribute to ABBA and were very well received.

A grand charity raffle was also held with no fewer than thirteen different prizes which raised over five hundred euros. This year the money will be donated to the four local children’s charities chosen by our new Provincial Grand Master, RWBro Rodney Bignall. Prizes were also given to the best dressed ABBA costume and the best dressed table. These were won by WBro Dennis Squirrel and the San Juan Lodge table respectively. The numerous pictures that follow show the party and the raffle winners.

Should you have an interest in becoming a Freemason, please contact me on the email address given below.

prensa@glpvalencia.com