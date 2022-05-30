



Spain has been voted as the most cost-effective holiday hotspot by Brits with the Costa Blanca amongst popular resorts, along with Costa del Sol as value-for-money destinations with 92 out of 100 marks.

A survey of 2,000 adults, voted the Canary Islands second place with 91, with Greece, third, 89 points in the research by Post Office Travel Money. Turkey, Portugal, Croatia and Mexico were in the top 10, with Bulgaria dropping out of the top 10, with 80 points, being below Thailand, Malta and Cyprus.

France and Italy were viewed as costly countries to visit, with Scandinavia the lowest value rating, with 42 points, with Dubai getting 44 points.

The research also revealed sun-seekers heading to Turkey will get more for their money this year, due to a strong pound against the lira.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “People need to consider the costs they will face in resorts abroad, before they take the plunge and book a holiday.

“While people weigh up the cost of flights and accommodation or package deals, they will need to watch the pound, as that will make a sizeable difference to the overall cost.”

Val and Mark Breedon, who have a holiday home in Los Montesinos, ventured into Weatherspoons to survey prices, where a pint of San Miguel is £3.19.

“In our local Weatherspoons, Ruddles is £1.49 a pint. Similar to Rives bar in Montesinos – but no Tapas – you can’t beat Spain,” Val, from Huthwaite, Nottingham, told The Leader.

“Spain is excellent value for money, that’s why we have a house there and totally agree Spain is the best value for money destination,” said Mark.

“Everything is a little bit more expensive than pre-Covid, apart from extortionate rip-off car hire prices!,” added Val.

Doris and David Pritty, from Lytham St Annes, have a holiday home in La Zenia: “We have found prices have gone up a lot during our visit in May, as we expected.

“There are lots of good value Menu Of The Day around 12 euros, however if you go to a restaurant it can be expensive,” Doris told The Leader.

“You can get a nice coffee and a glass of wine very cheap, with wine cheap in supermarkets.

“A weekly food shop is much the same as in the UK, increasing all the time,” said Doris.

“We have priced a flight for September and it’s increased by about £60,” added Doris.

Michael Garry, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, Exclusively told The Leader: “I’ve been visiting Spanish resorts since the seventies and though a lot of changes have taken place, it’s still good value when it comes to spending money.

“My wife and I like a varied fare, so having fasted from holidays these Covid years, three in total, we opted for Benidorm’s Old Town during May.

“We visited some top cuisine restaurants and also had tapas nights, when an unbelievable meal for two, plus a bottle of wine cost less than a tenner. “I’m paying £4 a pint at home in the UK, you can half that in Spain.

“We tend to visit surrounding resorts by train; that too is great value – we visited Elche, Denia, and Calpe.

“Plus of course Alicante. I don’t think you’ll hear any Brits moaning about prices in Spain.”

Top 10 according to Brits. Points out of 100.

Spain – 92 Canary Islands – 91 Greece – 89 Turkey – 88 Portugal – 88 Croatia – 86 Balearic Islands – 86 Mexico – 85 Thailand – 83 Malta – 83

*Survey results from PostOffice Travel Money.