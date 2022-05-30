



2,500 tons of sand has been acquired for Los Locos beach at a cost of 63,000 euros. The consignment will have exactly the same characteristics as that used in the 2019 top up, with the cost including transporting it to Los Locos beach in trucks, depositing it, spreading it and levelling it up.

The sand is necessary because of the intensity of the storms in March and early April 2022, with strong winds, high rainfall and heavy waves which caused a great deal of damage to the coast of the province of Alicante which it is necessary to rectify without delay.

Among the actions proposed in the Province of Alicante by the Secretary of State for the Environment of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, is that of replacing the sand on the Locos beach in Torrevieja, with the aim of maintaining the profile of beach and compensating for the losses caused by the marine storm during the months of March and April of this year.