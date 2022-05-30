



The Councillor for Citizen Security confirmed that the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium has extended the period during which the Firefighters will base themselves in Pilar de la Horadada during the summer months.

Normally “they had been carrying out the service from July 15 to September 15, but for this summer season 2022 they will be established in the town from July 1 to September 30” explained Marina Sáez, who went on to thank the President of the Consortium, Javier Sendra, for the agreeing to an extension of an additional month

The service will be provided 12 hours a day, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and will consist of a corporal and three firefighters with a BUP vehicle or pumper. The City Council will provide a fire engine with a capacity of 3,000 litres.

Marina Sáez said that Pilar de la Horadada is the municipality in the Vega Baja “with the largest forest territory between Pinar de Campoverde, Pinar de la Perdiz and Sierra Escalona”, and siting of the fire cover in Pilar “would now make it possible to attend to a fire with the necessary speed and agility”. She said that the during the three hottest months of summer “it is an essential and much needed service”.