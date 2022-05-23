



Tony Slater rolled-back the years on one of his ‘disciples’ in former Manchester United manager Frank O’Farrell, when visiting Spain.

“Frank O’Farrell, former manager of Manchester United and Irish International was one of my disciples,” reminisced Tony.

O’Farrell, who died on May 6, aged 94, was a regular client of Tony’s at his Calpe Rock Shop: “He took everything on board I said. We spent many happy hours when Frank used to come into my shop in Calpe,” Tony told The Leader.

O’Farrell, played as a wing-half for Cork United, West Ham United and Preston North End and made over 300 appearances in the Football League, before joining Weymouth as player-manager. O’Farrell managed Torquay United, three times, Leicester City, Manchester United, Cardiff City, Iran and Al-Shaab.

Capped by the Republic of Ireland nine times, during 1952-59, O’Farrell, born in Lower Dublin Hill, in Blackpool, a suburb of Cork, lived in Torquay upon retiring and later ran a nursing home with his wife Ann in Devon.

O’Farrell was the oldest living former West Ham United player, having played for The Hammers during 1948-56, making 197 appearances, prior to joining Preston, making 118 appearances for the Lilywhites during 1956-61.

“We used to put the football world to rights! He was a true gentleman, who listened to my theories and acted as if they had merit,” added Tony.