



LaManga Torrevieja CC featured in a T20 50/50 in Bonalba in May, along with Madrid CC and Torre Pachecho CC.

On day one Madrid CC vs La MangaTorrevieja CC saw Madrid win the toss and elect to bat first.

Madrid’s opening pair of Dan Walker and Anand Kaul, saw Kaul bowled in the second over in what was a cautious start, with skipper Galileo Finlayson-Blé (10) joining Walker (16), before both were removed by the impressive Paul Harvey. Harry Young (41) showed impetus between the wickets along with Patrick Telford (19), with five overs remaining.

The pair ran well between the wickets at 137-5 after their 20 overs, with Paul Harvey taking 2-22 off 4 overs, along with a catch taking the wicket of Joe Healey (11).

Madrid took wickets from opening pair of Tommy Knowles (51) and Ravi Panchal (19), with Akshay Sharma taking Spanish international Panchal, clipping the top of his off-stump.

Daniel Everett (32) and Knowles crossed the line with an over to spare, giving LMTCC a convincing nine wickets win.

In the second fixture LMTCC saw Madrid win the toss, with skipper Gali electing to bowl first.

Knowles (19) rode is luck with dropped chances in the field, before Dan Walker caught, from the bowling of Gali.

Panchal’s (82*) included six 6’s and three 4’s on his way to 82*, with Everett continuing good form (41) before being caught by Walker, off the bowling of Aussie quick James Bentley. Panchal and Adam Alger (34*) completed the innings, giving Madrid a target of 203 to win the second fixture.

Madrid got off to a blistering start in reply, with in-form Harry Young (65) and Dan Walker (12). With the score at 107-3 with seven overs to go, the departure of Young after some fine bowling from Alfie Court spelt danger for Madrid, losing quick wickets at 140-7.

Connor Wood was the pick of the bowlers for La Manga with 3-18, and cameo Court returning 2-25. Madrid ended up 63 runs short, with La Manga Torrevieja CC gaining two match victories.

On day two Madrid CC vs Torre Pacheco CC, Madrid asked Torre Pacheco to bat first.

Skipper Gali changed ends for the opening fixture, and found his areas more consistently with Akshay Sharma miserly from the other end.

Abbas (13) and a plethora of extras (40) making double figures, with Jon Woodward, taking 3-3 in his two overs and Akshay Sharma, conceding a paltry six runs in his four overs, also snagging a wicket of his own. TPCC closing their innings on 80-7.

Madrid pair Joe Healey and Dan Walker, saw Healey (20) and Walker (11) the latter run out in bizarre circumstances after a dropped catch.

Wicketkeeper-batsman David Stilton (16) and all-rounder Guy Thistlethwaite (8) steering Madrid home, with 6.2 overs to spare.

The sole wicket taker for TPCC was Arun, returning 1-24. Madrid winning by 8 wickets.

In the second game Gali won the toss and elected to bowl first, scoring 35 for the first wicket.

Youngster Sehnaz was stumped by Stilton, off the bowling of Patrick Telford. Abbas (21) followed after a catch from James Bentley, off the bowling of Finlayson-Blé. Partnerships began to flow, as the batsmen targeted Telford and Woodward. Amarjeet (32) and Jitender (29) took TPCC to 131-8. Madrid noted bowlers were Telford (3-23) and Woodward (3-41).

Madrid’s reply saw Young and Healey both out for one, with Victor Medina (28) and Abdul Hakim (19) putting together a partnership of 48 runs.

After Finlayson-Blé scoring (21) and Telford (21*) Finlayson-Blé was run out by a lengthy direct hit after Telford called him through for a second run.

Woodward went to the crease, hitting his first ball for six. In the penultimate over, Telford hit Jitender for two fours, with Madrid winning by five wickets.

Caption: LaManga Torrevieja CC’s Connor Wood 3-18 against Madrid CC. Photo: Cricket España.