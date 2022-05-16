



SC Torrevieja hit four in a six goal thriller away at CF Atletico Algorfa in a 4-2 win in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday.

Hucha, Angel and Gonzalo were amongst the Torry goalscorers that consolidates second place in the table on 52 points.

League leaders Atletico de Catral defeated Racing San Miguel away 4-1 to retain a 10 points gap on 62 points.

CD Montesinos’s season continued to impress with a 5-3 away win at lowly CF Popular Orihuela at El Palmeral bagging five goals in a 5-3 win, that saw them climb to third place on 43 points.

CD Altet defeated Callosa Deportiva CF 2-0 in the 2nd Regional Group 16.

Health scare for Colomina

Racing San Miguel player Paco López Colomina is recovering after suffering a health mishap related to potassium levels in the body.

“The young footballer is already recovering from this scare, and we want to send him all our encouragement so that very soon he will be enjoying football with us once again,” said a club spokesperson.