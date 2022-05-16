



By Andrew Atkinson

The Football Association of Valencia will stage a football clinic for girls aged between 8-12 in collaboration with Orihuela CD on 24 May at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Orihuela Costa.

The Football training camp will have technicians from the FFCV in attendance in participation of the Valencian Selecció Valenta U15 and U17 squads. The two regional teams will then play friendly matches.

The Clínic Valenta is part of the wide range of activities undertaken during the season to promote women’s football.

Valencia CF sign Atletico Benidorm duo

Atletico Benidorm CD duo Leire and Ceres have signed contract terms with Valencia CF.

“One of the goals of our daily work and our players and their families is to be able to fulfil the dream of being part of a club like Valencia C.F.

“This is reflected in the faces of of Leire and Ceres. Leire and Ceres are incorporated into the female VCF, which takes two excellent players.

“In our small club they are sorely missed, but it gives us great satisfaction and great happiness the two begin the path towards achieving a dream. We are proud of you,” said an Atletico Benidorm CD spokesperson.

The Football Association of Valencia have also called-up Atletico Benidorm CD players Raul and Bachar (pictured below) to attend the FFCV selection squad this month in La Granja de Rocamora.