Football Focus





SC Torrevieja consolidated second spot in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday – with a 7-1 thumping of lowly CF Popular Orihuela.

Hucha netted a hat-trick, with Lukitas bagging a brace and Lucas and Angel getting on the scoresheet.

Torry reduced the arrears to 10 points on league leaders Atletico de Catral (59 points) who were held to a 4-4 draw against twelfth placed CD Benijofar.

Fourth placed CF Sporting de San Fulgencio hit five without reply against CF Rafal in a 5-0 home win.

CF Sporting Albatera took a point in a 2-2 home draw against CF Atletico Algorfa.

CD Montesinos defeated Racing San Miguel 3-1 at the Municipal stadium to move up to fifth place on 40 points.

Third place CD Cox suffered a 3-2 away defeat at Sporting Dolores CF who moved into eighth on 35 points.

In the 2nd Regional G16 Monovar Atletico A defeated Elche Dream CF B away 6-2. Second place Guardamar Soccer lost 2-1 away at fourth placed Sporting Saladar, with CD Altet defeating Atletico Benejuzar away 2-1.

Meanwhile the SC Torrevieja Femenino seniors also enjoyed a good win, defeating Orihuela CF 1-0 in the 2a Regional to keep promotion hopes alive.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

In Junior football Racing San Miguel Cadetes defeated CD Murada 7-0 in the Montesico Blanco, with top scorer Pau Carrasco hitting 5 goals. Anton and Amine also got on the scoresheet, boosting hopes for promotion.

Unfortunately the RSM Alevin A team suffered a 5-2 defeated against CD Cox while Alevín B suffered a 2-1 defeat against Callosa Deportiva Female.

“We continue to create great experiences with our children, learning and enjoying together,” said a RSM club spokesperson.

REFRESHER FOR FFVC TRAINERS

JOSÈ Mascarós was the speaker at the FFCV Trainers Conference in Elche in May.

Successful physical trainer Mascarós spoke at the event organised by the Technical Committee of Trainers of the Valencian Community Football Federation.

The delegation of the FFCV of Elche, is located in Avgda. Universitat d’Elx, 58, AC Local 1.