



La Manga based actor Dennis Waterman dies in Spain, with wife Pam by his side

By Andrew Atkinson

Murcia based legendary TV and film actor Dennis Waterman passed away on May 8, aged 74, in Spain, with his wife Pam by his side.

In a statement Waterman’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain.

“The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

La Manga resident Waterman, who emigrated to Spain in 2015, with his wife Pam, spent much of his leisure time playing golf at La Manga Resort.

Waterman was an iconic figure in the 1970s and 80s TV series Minder, starring as bodyguard Terry McCann.

Waterman, who also starred as tough copper George Carter in The Sweeney, starred as Gerry Standing in the BBC’s New Tricks in recent years.

Throughout his career TV roles included ITV’s Where The Heart Is, The Canterbury Tales and Moses Jones.

Clapham, North London born Waterman married four times, with his first wife, actress Penny Dixon, in 1967, divorcing in 1976.

Waterman had two daughters with second wife Patricia Maynard, one of whom is former EastEnders actress Hannah Waterman, who also played his daughter in New Tricks.

After divorcing Maynard in 1987 he married actress Rula Lenska, divorcing in 1998.

Waterman married his fourth wife Pam Flint in 2011 after being friends for many years, and they remained together until his death at his home in Spain, with Pam at his side.

Speaking after New Tricks concluded in 2015, Waterman said that he had downsized homes and moved to Spain to enjoy the sun.

He told The Mirror at the time: “I’m not rushing about looking for work really. I’ll see how far the money goes. I’ve found out a remarkable thing about myself is that I’m really, really good at doing nothing.”

Waterman enjoyed the latter years of his life in Spain, visiting a plethora of areas in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, including his enjoyment of walks along the promenade in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia.