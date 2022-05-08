



Carrus UD Ilicitana – 1 CD Thader – 4

By Steve Hibberd

Four goals to the good inside the 1st half against Carrus, put Thader in the driver’s seat, a position from which they never really took a foot off the pedal.

Knowing that only a victory would suffice, this victory inside Enrique Cervera Stadium (Elche) last Saturday evening, was a giant step towards play off qualification. The mathematics are now simple – beat Rayo Ibense next week, and the objective will have been achieved.

With one game to play in Preferente division, group V, Thader sit in 3rd place on 59 points, Redovan now occupy 4th place on 57 points, whilst CFI Alicante lie a point behind in 5th position.

Manager Raul Mora and his assistant were both serving a one match ban, electing to make their decisions from a seat in the stand just in front of me. Also serving a ban was striker Pedro, so Mora decided to start with Konate, also Quino was preferred to Calderon.

It took the big number 9 only 11 minutes to make his mark. An exquisite cross from the left by Rosquin, found Quino lurking with intent inside the box, then from 5 yards he buried his shot into the back of the net.

Only a fine save by keeper Iker denied Quino a 2nd goal on 20 mins, but less than 5 mins later, Fran doubled his sides advantage. Ruben delivered his corner with such accuracy, that Fran’s powerful header at the far post, was headed into his own net by a desperate defender. Dani Lucas provided a delightful flicked assist to Quino, who with just the keeper to beat, cheekily chipped the ball inside the cross bar.

So, with only 28 mins played, a 3-goal lead was just the tonic a noisy set of Thader fans needed to pump up the volume. They got even louder when a through ball by Lloyd found Dani Lucas, who coolly placed a shot off the far post into the net. Even though Pablo Lopez reduced the arrears just before half time, Carrus never really looked likely to pull off a shock.

And so it proved in the 2nd half. Pablo Lopez should have extended his Carrus goal tally, but shot wide from close distance on 50 mins. Carrus substitute David missed a sitter 3 mins later, as Thader were riding their luck, which probably coincided with multiple substitutions that Mora chose to make.

Amongst those was Edu, a recent youth team signing from Kelme. He certainly impressed and will be one for the future. Also arriving from Kelme youth, is keeper Emi, who has been on the bench whilst Amine is serving a 3-match suspension.

Possibly the best chance for Thader to extend their lead came on 70 mins, but Ruben well and truly messed up a great opportunity presented to him. Content to play out the remaining minutes, both Thader players and fans wildly celebrated the ref’s final whistle, knowing that an extension to the season was now very much a reality.

Moi Gomez Stadium, Rojales, will be the place to be next Saturday 14 May, ko 6pm. For that’s when Thader will host Rayo Ibense, in what can only be described as a massive game, which promises to be nothing short of a nail biter!!