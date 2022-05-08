



Under clear, blue skies, on Saturday, just two days before European Day Celebrations, the very first International Parade was held in Cabo Roig, on Orihuela Costa, a day full of fun and activities arranged for the young and old alike. The event was organised by members of The Cabo Roig Business Association and OC Avanza.

Other stories include the bugging of the Prime Minister’s phone, the countdown to Studio32 production of Guys and Dolls and sport featuring Elche CF; CD Thader and the Spain Women’s Cricket Squad in France.