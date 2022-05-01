



Catral increase lead at top

Atletico de Catral increased their lead at the top of the Valencian 1st Regional Group 9 and are now sitting on 58 points after coasting to a 5-1 win away at Pinoso CF A on Saturday.

Catral took the lead in the first minute and raced into a 4-0 lead, with Jefferson netting a consolation goal for Pinoso on 52 minutes, with Catral scoring a fifth goal to wrap up all three points.

In a bottom half of the table clash CF Popular Orihuela defeated CF Sporting Albatera 4-1 to ease their way away from the bottom pack.

CF Algorfa went sixth after gaining a 2-1 victory against CF Sporting de San Fulgencio.

Second place SC Torrevieja travel to Racing San Miguel on Sunday, with CD Benijofar hosting CD Montesinos.

Guardamar Soccer CD hit eight goals without reply to chalk up an 8-0 win against FB Redován B to keep pressure on 2nd Regional Group 16 leaders UE Crevilente in the title race.

Callosa Deportiva CF took a point in a 2-2 draw at home against Athletic Benejuzar A. Sporting Saladar took three points following a 4-2 away win at CD Horadada.

*Sunday’s results will appear online at www.theleader.info.

Caption: Atletico de Catral line-up in 1st Regional Group 9.