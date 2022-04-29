



The Guardia Civil, within the framework of Operation Ofis, has dismantled a criminal group made up of 7 people who allegedly sold cocaine throughout Torrevieja, whose main point of sale was a bar run by one of their leaders.

Those involved stored the drugs in their homes and kept the doses in a microwave before selling them. The detainees, 4 men and 3 women between the ages of 28 and 45, are charged with an alleged crime of belonging to a criminal group and a crime against public health for drug trafficking.

The investigation began following a complaint from a member of the public. As a result of that complaint, investigators that in a local bar there was a “retail” drug sales point and that those involved also carried out transactions in a nearby children’s park.

The investigators, after the pertinent inquiries that supported the information provided, confirmed the criminal plot that was led by two brothers, a taxi driver, and a bricklayer who in turn was the manager of the bar under investigation.

The constant movement of people who parked their vehicle in a double row in front of the door of the bar and their short stay inside, set off the alarms of the investigating agents. In addition, during their investigations, they were able to witness drug exchanges between those now detained and the drivers.

Continuing with the investigation work itself, transactions were corroborated from the taxi owned by one of the leaders of the network and through other vehicles owned by the bricklayer and manager of the bar.

Likewise, it was learned that they allegedly had implemented a ‘telecoca’ service or what is the same, cocaine at home. Through their vehicles, they went to the homes of the clients and if any of them could not, anyone from the network went to attend to the requested order.

The investigations led the agents to carry out an entry and search in three houses in Torrevieja, resulting in the seizure of 204 grams of cocaine paste, 19.6 grams of the same substance, 35.5 grams of cocaine distributed in 68 doses, 5.8 grams of marijuana, precision scales and cutting, dosing and packaging utensils, 2 simulated weapons, various mobile phones, 12,055 euro in cash and 5 vehicles.

During the home search of one of the detainees, a neighbour of one of the original suspects, 68 doses of cocaine already arranged and hidden inside the kitchen microwave were seized. These doses were prepared by his wife and both in this and in the other homes subject to the searches, the drug was in plain sight.

The police work culminated in the arrest of 7 people, 4 men and 3 women aged between 28 and 45 years, to whom an alleged crime of belonging to a criminal group and a crime against public health for drug trafficking are attributed. Likewise, the bar in which they carried out the sale of drugs has been closed pending the determination of the Judicial Authority.

The detainees along with the proceedings have been made available to the Court of Instruction No. 4 of Torrevieja, which decreed the imprisonment of the two heads of the criminal network and the neighbour and assistant involved. The rest of the detainees were released with charges.