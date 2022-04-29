



Crevillente town hall has once again fully approved the new grant scheme aimed at the self-employed and small entrepreneurs of the town.

These new grants will be disseminated in three lines of aid. As in previous years, they are aimed on the one hand at new entrepreneurs, to serve as a boost (€35,000), and on the other hand at small entrepreneurs or the self-employed, either to pay the rent of establishments (€15,000) or for innovation actions and/or modernization of their businesses (€30,000).

In total, this year the Department of Sustainable Economy has allocated €80,000 to these grants, seeing an increase of €10,000 compared to the previous year. As a novelty, this 2022, new self-employed workers who have registered after October 1, 2020, will be eligible for aid for entrepreneurs, provided they did not obtain this aid last year. Each of the beneficiaries may obtain a maximum amount of €2,500.

On the other hand, those who have an activity of less than 5 years from the date of registration in the Tax Agency Census will be able to access the partial or total payment of the rent. Each beneficiary can obtain a maximum of €750.

With regard to aid for innovation and modernisation expenses, justified investment expenses incurred during the 2022 financial year may be subsidised. Each beneficiary may be eligible for a maximum of €900.

The deadline for presenting these aids will be from the day after their publication in the BOP and will end on September 30.

The Councillor for Sustainable Economy, Estefanía Salinas Peral, explained that “as usual, these aids are being approved in the first months of the year so that the self-employed and entrepreneurs of Crevillente can obtain the information and bases as soon as possible, with the aim of having everything perfectly documented on time and being able to start the application process as soon as possible”. And she has stressed that “as is well indicated in the bases, the order of presentation of the applications is very important to be able to obtain this aid and not be left out”.

Estefanía Salinas Peral wanted to address all the SMEs and freelancers in Crevillente and the large number of consultancies that are in charge of processing these grants so that, if possible, they do not wait until the last day to submit the application. “In this type of aid, it is very important to be one of the first to submit the application and have the entire file correct because this year payments will begin as requests are resolved. Therefore, the sooner they are submitted and the sooner everything is correct, the sooner they can be collected”, highlighted the councillor.

“If any self-employed person, entrepreneur or consultancy has any questions regarding these aids, they can go to the offices of the Local Development Agency (ADL) and there they will be able to obtain all the information they need. Also indicate that this year the item for this aid has been increased, because from the council we know the difficult situation that our self-employed are going through and that any help is welcome to be able to carry out their businesses. I will continue working so that every year this aid reaches the largest possible number of beneficiaries”, she adds.

Finally, Estefanía thanks the technicians of the Local Development Agency for all the work they have done and continue to do every day, now and especially during these years of pandemic in which work has not stopped to materialize aid with the aim of mitigating the effects caused by Covid.