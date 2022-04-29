



Pilar de la Horadada will host the ninth edition of their Sevillanas Fair from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 May at the fairgrounds of the municipality.

A total of 30 booths will form the Real de la Feria, with restaurants, associations and clubs. Every night the Salve Rociera will be sung. The dancer from Pilar Raquel Peña will be honoured for her 50 years dancing sevillanas. The local flamenco schools and the musical groups Raya Real, Voces de España, Alandra, Alba Rociera and Arte Payá will perform. There will be two flamenco fashion shows, rocieras mass, and a pilgrimage and offering of flowers to the Patron Saint.

On Thursday the 5th at 9:30 p.m., the opening of the Fair will take place with fireworks, then the jury will tour the booths participating in the Booth Decoration Contest.

Next, the “Madrina de la Feria 2022” will be presented, the Nadia Marquez flamenco school will perform, and at midnight, the Salve Rociera will be sung. From Friday to Sunday, the Fairgrounds will be open in the morning and afternoon, and there will be a tour of carriages and horses through the Real de la Feria at different times of the day. In addition, there will be monitors and children’s activities aimed at the little ones.

On Friday night, the flamenco group La Amistad from Pinar de Campoverde, directed by Paqui Samper Navarro, and Antonio Cuerva’s flamenco dance academy will perform. Afterwards, there will be performances by the flamenco group “Alandra” and a copla night with “Voces de España” by Manolo Escobar and Isabel Pantoja. And like every night, at midnight the Salve Rociera will be sung.

On Saturday at 12:00, the Rociera Mass is scheduled with the participation of the “Rondalla Viejas Glorias”. In the afternoon at 5:00 p.m. the Sevillano Flash Mob, and then the flamenco fashion show by “Pepa Sáez”. That same afternoon there will be a tribute to the dancer from Pilar “Raquel Peña” for her 50 years dancing sevillanas in Pilar de la Horadada.

Sunday will begin at 11:00 with a pilgrimage and offering of flowers to the Virgen del Pilar, which will depart from the Real de la Feria to the Plaza de la Iglesia with the participation of authorities, neighbours, visitors, carriages and horses. At the end, and inside the Church, the Salve Rociera will be sung by the “Rondalla Viejas Glorias”. In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., the “Alba Rociera” choir and the dance corps composed of “Óscar and Elena” will perform. The ninth edition of the Sevillanas Fair in Pilar de la Horadada will be closed by the flamenco dance school “Ritmo Brillante” of professor Carmen de Amor.

The Councillor for Fiestas, Susi Sánchez, invites the entire town to attend during the three days of the fair, and invites all residents and visitors to enjoy the booths and restoration points that are going to be installed inside the Real de la Feria.