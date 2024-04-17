Horadada’s Green Patrol 2023-2024 comes to an end





Last month saw the end of the Patrulla Verde educational and healthy leisure programme organised by the Youth Department of Pilar de la Horadada Town Council.

The programme has meant that for yet another year youths have continued to enjoy their free time and to discover new places in the environment. This activity has been carried out on Saturday mornings from November 2023 until the end of March 2024 and has been organised in two groups of 12 users each, divided by age.

The basis of Patrulla Verde is healthy educational leisure, mainly in the open air, where we carry out environmental, pre-sports, cultural, prevention and awareness-raising activities, through gymkhanas, games, routes and creative workshops.

The activities that have been organised for these two groups have varied and each Saturday something different has been programmed. In recent years we have been updating and renewing the lines of work, according to the needs and demands of each moment. Some of the activities carried out have been: environmental workshops in Pinar de Campoverde, guided routes to get to know the environment, environmental clean-ups, excursions, cooking workshops, activities with the elderly and street kids, camping trips, etc.

The Councillor for Youth Melisa García explains that it has been the course “with the most fun and updated activities for years” and that the patrol members “have had the great opportunity to enjoy this unique programme”. The Youth Department would like to thank the patrol members who have participated every Saturday in each and every one of the activities.