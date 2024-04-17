



The award recognises the policies of accessibility, integration and care for people disabilities

The Royal Board of Disability, chaired by Queen Letizia and which annually awards the national prize that bear her name, has awarded the Cartagena City Council the Queen Letizia National Disability Prize for the ‘Inclusive Cartagena’ plan, the only public administration to receive an award this year.

With this award, the board recognises that the policies of accessibility, integration and care for people with disabilities in Cartagena “having generated a transformative power in the city and its local environment that is favouring the social participation of residents with disabilities in the city”, explained the Awards Jury.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, said: “It is a recognition of the work that the professionals of our social services have promoted, together with disability groups, to make Cartagena a fully inclusive city, a municipality with increasingly less barriers”.