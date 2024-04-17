



The third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, will returns to the Mar Menor on Thursday to report on the progress of the lagoon recovery plan promoted by her ministry.

The visit takes place in the run-up to the European elections and after receiving the support of President Pedro Sánchez to take up the position of Energy Commissioner of the European Commission for the next term.

Ribera is in the area a week after the Inter-administrative Commission of the Mar Menor met for the first time, where the government was represented by its number 2 in the Ministry, the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán.

The minister will meet in the assembly hall of the San Pedro del Pinatar desalination plant, which belongs to the Commonwealth of the Canales del Taibilla. Representatives of the agricultural sector, universities, scientific institutions, social groups and other civil society representatives are invited to find out at what pace the Framework of Priority Actions to Recover the Mar Menor is progressing, a plan endowed with 484 million euros with investments that must be completed before 2026.

With over three months since their last meeting, the head of the Ecological Transition will meet again with the regional president, Fernando López Miras, at the San Esteban Palace. The meeting will be after her visit to San Pedro. In January, both leaders signed the agreement that gave rise to the inter-administrative commission and which marked the beginning of a new stage of the relationship between both administrations.