



Madrid CC started the 2022 season’s league campaign with back-to-back wins against LaManga Torrevieja CC and Torre Pachecho CC at Bonalba.

Madrid defeated LMTCC having won the toss and electing to bat. Madrid, not utilising their full quota of balls posted 274 all out, in 37.2 overs.

Sumon Hossein hit 88 runs from 47 balls, including four fours and 10 sixes, supported by Imran Siddique (39), Galileo Finlayson Ble (29) and Richard Wilson (22).

La Manga Torrevieja CC’s Danny Everett returned an excellent five over spell of bowling, with 5-32.

In reply LMTCC reached 39 in the sixth over, before losing captain Adam Alger, with Charlie Hunt soon following.

Paul Hennessy (82) and Ravi Panchal (47) kept LMTCC in contention, prior to the fall of the wicket of Hennessy, at 168-5, when a batting collapse ensued.

The final five wickets posted only 28 runs, with LMTCC all out for 196 in the 33rd over.

Madrid CC captain Galileo Findlayson-Ble took seven LMTCC wickets for 51, including key wickets of Hennessy and Panchal.

Torre Pachecho

Madrid CC defeated Torre Pachecho, with Pachecho winning the toss and electing to bat, losing a wicket on the first ball, being 3-2 at the end of the first over.

Jassie Singh, single handedly performed against the Madrid bowling attack, returning an unbeaten 64 in Torre Pacheco’s total of 116 all out, with Imran Siddique and Akshay Sharma taking four wickets each for the hosts.

With Torre Pachecho bowled out inside 23 overs, Madrid went out to bat before lunch and had little trouble in chasing down the total.

An unbeaten 60 by Adam Langhans and an additional 24 not out by Sumon Hossein, in an unbroken partnership of 79, saw Madrid CC home, with eight wickets to spare.

Caption: Paul Hennessy hit 82 in LMTCC defeat at Madrid CC.