



The National Police have arrested twelve alleged members of the network and have seized various narcotic substances with a market value of over four million euros

Torrevieja National Polce has broken up a drug ring operating on a large scale, resulting in the arrest of 12 alleged members of the criminal network, including the leader, who gave his instructions from a luxury home in the Valencian town of Alginet.

Police also seized 63 kilos of cocaine and nine kilos of speed, with a market value of over four million euros. In addition, they seized 212,230 euros in cash, five high-value watches and nine high-end vehicles.

The investigation began in 2023, when agents earmarked a man residing in Torrevieja who was allegedly selling cocaine from his own home.

A special operation quickly bore fruit with the officers confirming that the suspect was not operating in isolation. He had behind him a well organised criminal network dedicated to large-scale drug trafficking.

The network was headed by a 44-year-old Spaniard living in the Valencian town of Alginet. From there, he gave instructions to the rest of the members of the organisation, as he himself was in direct contact with other international organisations from which he obtained his supplies through the port of Valencia.

Members of the gang moved from one place to another transporting the narcotic substance in high-end vehicles and adopted strict security measures, even using other auxiliary vehicles for counter-surveillance work.

Despite this, the investigators remained undetected during their investigation phase, managing to clarify the structure of the organization and the role played by each of those investigated within the network.

Supported by other units of the National Police, the officers caried out a dozen simultaneous raids and searches in the provinces of Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and Ibiza.

They resulted in the arrest of 10 men and two women of Spanish, Paraguayan and Ecuadorian nationality, one of them a minor, aged between 17 and 48, who are charged with the crimes of belonging to a Criminal Organisation and Drug Trafficking.

Eight of them were placed at the disposal of the courts of Torrevieja, who ordered their immediate imprisonment. As for the minor, he was placed at the disposal of the juvenile prosecutor’s office.