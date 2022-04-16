



By Paul Durrant

Venue – New Tavern – San Miguel

C.C.’s Flyers Matt Smith and Suso Madrid, overcome the Hub duo of Mark Ellis and John Rodford, to win the Leagues end of season Pairs Championship. lt was a close run affair, Smith taking out 98 in the 4th leg of the best of 5 (601) final, Ellis and Rodford sitting on a double.

Ellis won the bull for 1st throw, claiming 2×140, undaunted, Smith finding D16 with his 3rd dart for a 111 out. Smith added 2 more tons in the 2nd, the opposition replying with 3 of their own, Madrid claiming the all important double for two apiece.

A Madrid 180 in the 3rd, proved insufficient, as Ellis and Rodford both recorded 3 figure scores, the latter finding D16, for 2-1. ln the 4th and with throw C.C.’s didn’t capitalise, Rodford nailing 2 tons, partner Ellis holding his own leaving a shot to level. Smith requiring 98 used just 2 arrows for an outstanding 3-1 victory.

The champions route to the final included a 2-0 win over team mates Sam Farrow and Andy Flavell, plus a close run encounter with the Klimonis family, Ed and Arold 2-1.

ln the semi, Smith was on fire, gaining all 3 doubles in the 3-0 win and 4×100, 2×140, Madrid hitting plenty of 80+ scores but just the one ton+, against Vycka Bobinas and Chris Logan (El Capitan)

Finalists, Ellis and Rodford journey to the final wasn’t easy as they faced the in form Gaps’ Paul Moody and Gordon Cowan, in the last 16, coming out 2-1 winners. Steve’s, Lumb and Collins from Danny’s Bar were next, in yet another close run match.

The semi, against who l considered pre tounament favourites, Sam Salt and Darren Sanderson (Gap), was close. Sanderson won the bull, recording 100,97, Salt closing on 40, both opponents enjoying 3 figure scores.

Salt’s 100,140,97 in the 2nd was equalled by the Hub pair, Ellis finding D8. 3 tons and a 25 out from Ellis followed, the Gap on a shot. Tons from all 3 players and a 140 from Sanderson, made for a lively 4th and last leg as Ellis outed on D17,D16 for a 3-1 outcome.

Reigning champs from the Toad, Andy Gildea and Lee Maiden, were taken out in the last 8 by Bobinas and Logan. Three maxi’s were acheived by, Suso Madrid, Olly Walker and Che Liam. Two 98 game shots came via Matt Smith and John Giggs, top finish 111 from Matt Smith.

League secretary Simone de Lacy co-ordinated the scores and draw, other half Phil, sound and roadie responsibilities, while the Tavern’s Roxy provided the all important fayre and hospitality.

Mens Singles follow this week on the 21st April, also at the Tavern.