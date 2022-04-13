



The Board of Holy Week Brotherhoods in Orihuela sent out a last-minute instruction announcing that all of the processions scheduled for Ash Wednesday were suspended due to the probability of rain, expected to arrive in the city between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

As such the processions were delayed by 24 hours and will now be held on Holy Thursday.

The long-awaited parade of the Secular Franciscan Order and Very Illustrious Mayordomía de Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, from the Church of Santa Ana to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate, while the Holy Supper and Lavatorio parade will at 12:00 noon, following the usual route.

In addition, also due to inclement weather, the City Council, through the Department of Festivities, has announced the suspension of the transfer of the images of the Holy Burial of Christ, which was scheduled for Wednesday evening at 8p.m.

The route of this transfer is traditionally made from the convent of Las Clarisas to the Church of Santas Justa y Rufina, from where the procession of the Holy Burial of Christ will depart this coming Saturday, April 16.