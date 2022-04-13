



The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, accompanied by the Councillor for Citizen Security, Marina Sáez, the Local Police Inspector, Jesús Navarrete, and the deputy lieutenant, Antonio Manuel López, held a reception in Pilar town hall to welcome the new lieutenant of the Guardia Civil who will be overseeing security in the municipality.

David Besó arrives in Pilar from Madrid, after having held different positions in other parts of the country.

The Pilar de la Horadada Guardia Civil barracks is located in the coastal area, on Calle Conde Roche, in front of the Torre Vigía in Torre de la Horadada.